BBNaija’s Maria Signs Endorsement Deal With Lucious Virgin Hair (Photos)

Big Brother Naija star, Maria Chike Benjamin has signed an endorsement deal with an international luxury hair brand ‘Lucious Virgin Hair’, IgbereTV reports.

This is coming few days after she signed an endorsement deal with Mapia Tea.

She wrote on her Instagram handle;

“Love is in the HAIR!!!

I’m super excited for this one because

@luciousvirginhair is a pure luxury brand and every woman deserves to be adorned with good hair that does not discriminate.

Thanks to my new family @luciousvirginhair for having me, can’t wait for the amazing ride ❤️”

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CV-pwANBovr/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

L

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...