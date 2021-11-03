BBNaija’s Queen Signs Management Deal With Ubi Franklin’s Triple MG (Photos)

Big Brother Naija star, Queen Mercy Atang has signed a management deal with Ubi Franklin’s Made Men Music Group record label, IgbereTV reports.

Founder of the record label, Ubi Franklin announced the news on his Instagram handle and shared photos of the contract signing with the caption;

“Public Service Announcement!

I am glad to announce to you, our newest signee @mademenmusicg, the delectable @queenmercyatang. We officially signed at our Lekki Office.

Made Men Music & Management Limited is a management company for talents across Africa with lead management consultant @ubifranklintriplemg.

I look forward to a fruitful partnership WEOUTSIDE”

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CVzmNTNgq6F/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

