BBNaija’s Tega Confirms Her Pregnancy Rumor

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Big Brother Naija star, Tega Dominic puts womb watchers to rest as she confirms pregnancy rumor, IgbereTV reports.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SezEpTexLgU

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWBfObFLj-B/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: