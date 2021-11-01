Beautiful actress Olaitan Sugar rejoice as instagram restore suspended page

Beautiful Yoruba actress popularly known as Olaitan Sugar was full of praises to God and her fans as her suspended instagram page has been restored. GISTMASTER gathered that her page which has close to one million followers was taken down by instagram. Since then, she has been trying to get it back. The process of getting back a suspended instagram page is very tasking, especially where you have been warned or a clear violation of their use policies.

Olaitan wrote, “My Best Appreciation Goes To Almighty God For Everything.

My Testimonies Are Many

From Answering My Prayers Including The Restoration Of My Instagram Page.

I Express My Gratitude To My Lord Jesus Christ And Everyone Who Showed Concern Towards Getting Back This Page.

I’m grateful for your support. l very much appreciate your help and the time you spent. Thank you for taking your time to talk to me, putting a call through day and night, audio and video calls just so we could get back here, the messages and all, thanks for your assistance with this matter, and to everyone that reposted for me it was very thoughtful of you all and I’m not taking it for granted, thank you for being helpful. You also have my gratitude.Thank you for such a wonderful contribution. Your help is greatly appreciated. You are the best. I love you all and God bless you.”

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...