I visited one of the most beautiful parks in city of Lagos. The Ndubuisi Kanu park and the Johnson Jakande Tinubu park are 2 parks that are located opposite each other and just beside the Lagos state government house in Alausa, Lagos.

It’s a beautiful and green park where people go to relax and have a nice time.

I took a few minutes to tour it and this is what I brought.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=po0gRlEw9jc

