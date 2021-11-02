BEDC Staff Electrocuted While Reconnecting Power Cables In Delta (Pix, Video)

An unidentified young man who is said to be a staff of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company, has reportedly been electrocuted in Ugelli, Delta State, Newspremises has gathered.

The victim was said to have been electrocuted while working on high tension wires around Afiesere Junction in Ughelli on Monday evening, November 1, 2021.

According to an eyewitness, the deceased was seen fixing the cables when it snapped and fell on him, electrocuting him instantly.

The remains of the victim have been removed from the pole.

Watch the video below:

[url=

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TL7GHwkvQhA][/url]

Source: https://newspremises.com.ng/man-electrocuted-while-reconnecting-power-cables-in-delta-video/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...