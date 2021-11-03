Best Graduating Student Gets N5m, Bungalow & Scholarship From Ogun Governor (Pics)

Best-Graduating Student Gets N5m, Bungalow and Scholarship from Ogun State Governor (Photos)

Dr Joy Oyinlola Adesina has been honoured by Ogun State Governor Prince Dr Dapo Abiodun for emerging the best-ever graduating student faculty of clinical sciences, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife has produced, IgbereTV reports.

The lady received the gifts during a physical award presentation. Photos of the presentation was shared on Governor Dapo’s Facebook page.

She emerged as the best graduating student of the faculty of clinical sciences.

He also gave her a scholarship for her residency programme at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, OOUTH.

He commended the lady for being a good ambassador of the state and he stated that her feat showed that with commitment, dedication and hardwork one can achieve uncommon success.

The lady broke a 29-year-old record as the best graduating student the faculty of clinical science has ever produced. A state from the school’s official website confirms that the university was formed in the year 1961. The faculty of sciences was created in 1992.

Governor Dapo wrote on Facebook;

“Receiving Dr Joy Oyinlola Adesina, Best Graduating Student ever produced in the history of her department in OAU, Ile-Ife, I presented house, cash and scholarship awards on behalf of the Ogun State Government.

Multiple award-winning Dr Adesina, proud indigene of Ogun State, graduated from the Department of Medicine and Surgery, Faculty of Clinical Sciences, Obafemi Awolowo University.

In line with the State Government’s commitment to hard work portrayed in indigenes within and outside the State, she has been gifted a bungalow, 5million Naira cash prize and residency scholarship at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, OOUTH.

#BuildingOurFutureTogether #ISEYA #OgunState”

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=252210790281261&id=100064770247178

