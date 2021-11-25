Bishop Kukah Joins Cultural Dance Troupe In His Home Town (Video)

A video has emerged showing Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto State, as he joins and participate cultural dance troupe in his home town.

The 30-seconds long video obtained by Igbere TV on Thursday morning shows the respected man of God enjoying his time with dance troupe as he gets cheered on by people.

It was gathered that the dance troupe are called Afizere dancers by people of Plateau state, Nigeria.

Much of the prominence of the Afizere people is derived from their love for dance and music which has placed Plateau state and the entire Izere land on the international cultural map.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PUzsfc7hfK0

https://igberetvnews.com/1406930/bishop-kukah-joins-cultural-dance-troupe-home-town-video/

