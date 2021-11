Bishop Oyedepo Pays Condolence Visit To Pastor Odukoya Over Wife’s Death (Photos)

Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church on Wednesday visited Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, founder of the Fountain of Life Bible Church who lost his wife, Nomthi Odukoya on Tuesday, IgbereTV reports.

Pastor Nomthi died after battling cancer for almost two years.



