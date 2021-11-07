BNG Commander Stole Our Biscuits – Abia Filling Station Manager Narrates (Video)

The total monetary loss recorded by Benkama filling station located at Amaekpu Ohafia, Abia State has finally been ascertained by ABN TV following the invasion of the station by gunmen who identified themselves as Biafran National Guard, BNG.

It is estimated at about N26,300 only.

They were said to have besieged the business premises with a convoy of five cars suspected to have been snatched from their owners along the highway around 8:30am.

Manager of the filling station, Mr. Chibuike Stanley who spoke with ABN TV, said he had mistaken the heavily armed men who appeared in military camouflage as security details of a VIP.

He said they had demanded a refill of their car tanks from the eager station attendants who duly served as they demanded.

The manager said he however became suspicious of their transaction when they demanded for additional fuel in their tank when no payment had been made.

“They asked her to add more. It was in the process of asking her to add more that I asked if they have paid and she said no.

“I no asked her to go and demand payment. She then asked who is in charge to pay. One of them warned her to keep quiet. It dawned on me that these are not customers”, he said.

According to the station manager, while he was watching, one of the BNG members went into the supermarket in the station of came out with five packets of biscuits valued at N1,000 only each.

This is in addition to the total amount of fuel dispensed to them worth N21,300 only.

The BNG members also attacked members of Abia state vigilante group who provided guard duty at the filling station and took their two pump action rifles and their ammunition.

Management of the filling station said apart from being harsh to the petrol pump attendants, the BNG members did not shoot or launch any physical attacks in the process.

ABN TV reported that the group which threatened to declare a Biafra Republic on October 30, 2021 were later intercepted by a joint security forces in Ohiafia.

About three of them were said to have been killed while about four of the suspected stolen vehicles were recovered from them.

Abia state police command has since called for calm among residents, insisting that they would provide adequate security to members of the public.

