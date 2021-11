Popular Nigerian male Barbie, Bobrisky is now threatening Zfancy for pranking him and sharing the video online with his consent.

Bobrisky said this online and also beg his fans to report any page they find the video of her being pranked by Zfancy.

I think Bobrisky is pained because the video really shows how his face actually looks without filter.

“@zfancytv pls take down my video off all ur platform ASAP else I will get you arrested. You didn’t get my permission before you sent out my video.”

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...