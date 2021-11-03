Born Again: She Was Expelled After Confessing Of Using Fake O’Level Results

A 300level student of Federal College of Education (name withheld) was expelled after Confessing to the school management of using a fake olevel result.

It all happened that members of the Deeper Life Bible Church student fellowship had preached to her to change from her old ways and she accepted to give her life, she decided to confess all her sins to the college provost who happens to be a deeper life campus fellowship director.

After about two weeks, she was summoned to the Disciplinary committee to come and face panel, She was found guilty and was expelled from the college, and her picture was pasted ot the entrance of the school gate.

I felt bad after hearing her story.

What if she had not confess all her sins to the man? That means she could have graduated successfuly without any hindrance.

What’s your say and opinion on this?

