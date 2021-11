The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu has presented a Budget estimate of N1.388 trillion before the House of Assembly for its consideration.

The budget which was tagged “Budget of Consolidation” has a recurrent expenditure of 44% and capital expenditure of 59.6%.

Governor Sanwo-olu says budget will focus on completion of all ongoing projects in the new fiscal year.



TVC

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...