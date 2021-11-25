Buhari, Ojukwu, Orji Kalu And Babangida In A Throwback Photo

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Came across this picture. See why its easy for Orji Kalu to join APC.

Maybe Ojukwu would have been in APC, who knows.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/dailypost.ng/2021/11/05/how-i-reconciled-buhari-babangida-in-2005-orji-uzor-kalu/%3famp=1

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: