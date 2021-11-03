Buhari’s Chief Of Staff Gambari Lays Foundation For State House Clinic

The Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Professor Ibrahim Gambari has laid the foundation for the construction of the Presidential wing of the State House Clinic, Abuja.

President Buhari recently approved a site for the construction of a VIP wing of the State House clinic to be cited within the precinct of the Aso Villa.

The state-of-the-art clinic which will serve all Nigerians is expected to be completed in the next two years before the end of the Buhari-led

Speaking at the brief ceremony on Monday, Prof Gambari said the clinic, when completed, will offer Medicare for the Country’s President, Vice and other officials of government.

”It is a humble beginning but what we are doing today will outlive the current administration and would serve many generations yet unborn,” he said.

”We know how important health is to the life of every individual and government will continue to do its best to deliver healthcare to the people.”

He urged the construction company handling the project to begin work immediately and ensure it is completed within the time frame allocated.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary in charge of State House, Tijjani Umar, said the ground-breaking ceremony was significant.

“In line with the approved timeline for the construction of the presidential wing of the State House Clinic, 1st November, 2021 was set aside and approved as the ground-breaking day.

In other words, we will do the foundation laying ceremony and from here move forward with the full construction activity,” he said.

Also speaking, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity said it was a historical day for the health sector in Nigeria.

“We give glory to God for a day like this, not the words said here today will be remembered but the action because in months, years and many decades to come, this facility will serve a lot of people including sitting Presidents of Nigeria, visiting Presidents and senior members of the State House. Everybody that will come to use this facility will find succour. It is to the glory of God and for the good of man,” Adesina stated.

The project has already been captured in the 2022 budget and it is expected to give medical attention to the 1st family and other dignitaries when completed.

The VIP wing would also go a long way in addressing the issue of medical tourism thus, providing treatment at home instead of abroad



https://guardian.ng/news/buharis-chief-of-staff-gambari-lays-foundation-for-state-house-clinic/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...