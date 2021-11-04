Buhari’s Successor Can Come From Anywhere, Zoning Not A Problem – Adamawa Governor

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state has said there is great wisdom in throwing the presidential ticket if the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) open to all aspirants instead of zoning it to any particular region.

There has been disagreement in the party on which region will produce the Presidential candidate. Some stakeholders in the party are saying it must come to the South since the position of national chairman has gone to the North.

Fintiri, who was the chairman of the PDP Convention Committee in an interview monitored by DAILY INDEPENDENT said zoning is not the problem of Nigeria today but getting a credible candidate from anywhere in the country who can unite the people and improve security and economic life of the nation.

“I saw wisdom if the PDP ticket will be thrown open because the problem of Nigeria today is not about zoning. It is for us to look for a credible candidate, anywhere that person comes from, irrespective of his religion or tribe”.

“What Nigerians are after today is to have a good leader that will be able to deliver on our economy and security”.

“A good leader that will impact on human development and one that will be able to deploy the kind of infrastructure that we will need in this country that can roll out the economy properly so that this country can take its position in the comity of nations”.

