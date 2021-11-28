‘Business Might Not Be For Everyone. My Bitter Experiences’

Most Nigerians are of the opinion that Business is the answer to the ever raising number of unemployed youths. What most doesnt know is that business too has its own challenges and not for the faint hearted. I would be sharing some of my experiences trying to do business.

**First Experience**

Growing up I’ve always been a lover of business, I remember after my secondary education I was given two options of university education or business. I choose business without batting an eyelid. I think it was during the early days of Goodluck’s tenure when ports were closed so most importations where from Cotonou Port and the goods smuggled into Nigeria.

I gathered small capital with the help of relatives and would go to Cotonou to get male jeans and resale in wholesale to my customers in Nigeria, I went on a trip at least once a week which gives me an average of 30k to 40k profit per week because my capital wasn’t much. I started with 200k and within a little over a year I was counting in millions before my legendary village people gave me a call.

My logistics agent put my goods in a vehicle transporting second hand tyres, which was intercepted at Benin and everything got impounded. After spending so much for the release of the goods it was released several months later only for us to meet goods not up to 10% of what was originally seized. It was devastating and I came crashing down to square one. All attempts to gather another capital proved abortive.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...