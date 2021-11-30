Cab Driver Confronts Soldier Who Smashed His Car Windscreen In Lagos (Video)

A cab driver has taken to the social media platform to narrate how he boldly confronted a soldier, who smashed his car windscreen in Lagos

According to the cab driver identified as Faithful Olatunde, he claimed that he was driving from Muritala Mohammed International Airport Lagos.

He then came upon a traffic on the bridge towards Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH when he saw 2 soldiers directing traffic.

He narrated how his passenger wanted to buy gala which made him slow his vehicle down. This did not go down well with the Army officer who ordered the cab driver to move fast and when the vehicle got to the point of the officer, he smashed the car windscreen.

Faithful revealed how he had to park his car and started confronting the Army officer. Meanwhile, the cab driver revealed that he was being threatened and punished unnecessarily by the military man.

I was driving from MM2 towards Lasuth, there was traffic on the brigde towards lasuth and This 2 soldiers were directing the traffic, just before we were asked to move, the guy I was carrying decided to buy gala, I gave him N100 to buy it then were asked to move so I started to move slowly to cover up, the guy bought the gala in less than 2seconds but ahead of me the soldier controlling the traffic asked me to move fast which I did,only for me to get to his front and he smashed my windscreen, so i stopped to confront him, and he started molesting and threatening me, He actually hit me twice on my head with the pipe he used to break my windscreen and the wiper. I did nothing wrong, while I was accusing him of his wrong doing his partner tried to rush me to collect my phone but I was fast enough to get a good grip on my phone, but he managed to crack part of the screen of my phone. I DID NOTHING WRONG FOR CRYING OUT LOUD



