CAF Backs Holding World Cup Every 2 Years, Approves Super League For African Clubs

The Confederation of African Football on Friday gave its support to the “decision of the FIFA Congress to conduct a feasibility study” for a World Cup every two years.

CAF is the first confederation to officially and publicly approve the controversial plan to hold a World Cup every two years, at the same pace as its Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

The Confederation, at its extraordinary General Assembly in Cairo, also voted in favour of establishing a Super League for African clubs.

FIFA will hold a summit in December with President Gianni Infantino still hoping to find consensus on plans to stage the men’s tournament more often than the current four-year cycle.

It is an incendiary topic given the various interests at stake, between clubs and national teams, domestic leagues and international competitions.

Opposition has been so widespread from leagues, players and supporters groups that the chances of a biennial World Cup actually happening appear remote.

The World Cup has been played every four years, apart from cancellations during World War II (1942 & 1946), since the inaugural edition in 1930.

The new biennial proposals were put forward by Arsene Wenger, FIFA’s head of Global Development.

The World Cup is expanding regardless in another way — the men’s version to 48 teams from 2026 and the women’s to 32 teams from 2023.



