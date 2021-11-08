Can A Man In His Early 30s Do Akara & Akamu Busines Without Shame?

GOOD DAY NIRALANDERS
I wanted to start up a POS business with my savings of N65k, but the POS man that i consulted to assist me said i would need at least N150k to start up a POS business.
I’ve really been hustling everyday, doing hard works (especially on bulding sites), taking pain killer drugs on daily basis..
I don’t think it will be easy for me to raised my savings up to that amount ‘N150k’ with the type of work that i do..
I wanted to travel to the city with my ND (National Diploma) result, so i can use it to look for work, I posted it here on nairaland, but 80% of the advice i got from this forum said it will be hard to see a paying job with ND result, while some said it is not even possible. So i couldn’t travel again..
Now that my savings isn’t enough to start up a POS business, i’m thinking of starting up a standard akara and akamu business and probably extend the business along the run..
As someone known by his people to have went to school, is the business worth the shame?