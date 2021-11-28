Can Anyone Verify This Screening Invitation On NCS

Dear APPLICANT, In conclusion to the Nigeria Customs Service recruitment process, this is to inform you as one of the successful candidates that you are hereby invited to attend the final screening and training exercise that is schedule for “Monday 29th November, 2021”.
Please Kindly Check your Email inbox or spam folder now for more details about your shortlist status and schedule time and date.
Thank you.
Signed by management.

