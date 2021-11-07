Can Someone Who Is Born Again Not Know The Date He Or She Was Born Again?

Many people know the actually date they were born again. But for someone who don’t know the actual date, but can remember the encounter, should we put such people aside?. Knowing the actual date of ones salvation is not a compulsory proof of salvation but it’s essential . If I may ask? Those very uneducated people who got born again in the villages those early days, do they remember dates? or do they even know about dates? Someone may know the period he or she got born again, or may know the encounters and scenarios, but may not know the actual date. A proof of salvation is a change of life in which others can see the crystal clear evidence of Christ’s nature in you….

If you are very sure you are saved, and can remember the year, month, scenarios and encounter, but cannot remember the actual date, don’t think you are not saved if someone says you must compulsorily know the actual date.

Knowing the actual date of salvation is a very good job thing. It is good for references and accountability of ones progress in faith. But it is not a compulsory proof of salvation. The only compulsory proof of salvation is a clear change of ways; not doing the sinful things you did before; all by the enabling power of Jesus Christ in you after accepting Him.

Happy Sunday.

