Cape Town University Students Surprised With Chocolates While Studying By VC (Pix)

Vice-Chancellor at Africa’s leading university motivates students with snacks

University of Cape Town (UCT) vice-chancellor, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng has been doing her small part to boost student morale as they study hard for their year-end exams.

She surprised the students last week, and it was one of the most recent videos which has gone viral, garnering over 12,000 likes.

Phakeng said that she had visited the UCT library at 10pm last Thursday to surprise the students with a chocolate each, and shared the videos of how they reacted.

“I popped into the library last night at around 10pm to deliver KitKats to students who were hard at work studying. Check the different reactions of the students,“ Phakeng said, after posting the video of her surprise visit on social media.

In the video, a second-year student was so caught off-guard by the gesture and when realisation hit of the identity of the person who had gifted him with the treat he immediately stood up to give the vice-chancellor a hug.

Another student asked her about students studying at the Kramer Law Building, and Phakeng explained that she had been there earlier in the week.

“I was at Kramer on Tuesday and I gave students who were studying in the Law Library Kitkats. I also walked around the building giving those who were occupying other study spaces in the building.“

After seeing the video of the vice-chancellor handing out their chocolates, KitKat took to social media to commend her for her thoughtfulness.

“This is absolutely amazing and so thoughtful of you. A break is always needed no matter how big or small.”

She was asked to give them a call for collaboration.

