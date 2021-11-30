Carrick To Lead United Against Arsenal Following Rangnick’s Work Visa Issues

Manchester United have confirmed Michael Carrick will remain in caretaker charge for the Premier League game against Arsenal on Thursday.

Our former midfielder has overseen the 2-0 win at Villarreal and 1-1 draw with Chelsea since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure.

Ralf Rangnick was announced as interim manager on Monday but, while the club follows the regulatory process around a work visa, Carrick will continue at the helm.

Michael has communicated this to players and staff at Carrington in a busy week for the club. Preparation is continuing for the visit of the in-form Gunners,

Following the clash with Arsenal (20:15 GMT), United welcome another London team to Old Trafford on Sunday in the shape of Crystal Palace.



