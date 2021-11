A client and her family were left in shock when they found the caterer they hired for their event had stacked away a huge portion of fried meat and fish meant for guests at the event.

The most interesting part was the caterer and her team kept telling guests the meat had finished at the party. This was what really upset the family that contracted the caterer for the event.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=djRF67SFmcc

