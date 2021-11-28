CCTV At Obi Cubana’s Hustle & Bustle Shows How A Female Clubber Died (Video)

This is the video that has emerged online purportedly capturing the incident leading to the collapse of a female clubber at Abuja Club, Hustle & Bustle.

The incident, which led to the death of the lady, has been generating controversy.

Recall that following the incident, the club shut down its operation in order to join the family to mourn the deceased.

It had initially been circulated in the media that the lady was electrocuted.

But a trending video has now revealed what happened to the clubber on the said day.

The statement from the club reads:

Dear All,

We wish to thank our esteemed patrons and customers for their love and support these last couple of days. Indeed, the loss of a customer is a blow that hit us harder than we could have imagined, particularly because of the unexpected nature of her demise.

We want to extend our heartfelt sympathy once more to the family of the deceased; we pray that the almighty God will continue to grant them the fortitude to bear this painful loss.

Despite the myriad of question and assumptions out in the public, we had earnestly refrained from making any statement until this moment for two reasons; mainly because we had to join the family and friends to mourn a beautiful life that was taken too soon, and to enable the police to extensively conduct and carry out their investigations.

It therefore behooves on us at this moment to inform the generally public of these series of facts;

1. On the 14th of November 2021, a dear customer whilst leaving our premises, tripped and fell and this led to her painful and untimely death.

2. Owing to this tragedy, our management reached a decision to shut down our business so as to adequately mourn the deceased, and also allow the police unfettered access to conduct their investigations.

3. On that fateful morning, the deceased after leaving the club, was happily playing around with her friends, when she made a slight run, tripped and fell down a few meters to the car park and became unconscious. Sadly, she passed on, on their way to the hospital.

4. The Nigerian Police Force have extensively carried out their investigations and thoroughly reviewed our wide and lengthy CCTV footages and we await the report of this investigation.

We assure the public that we have employed several health and safety standards and we will continue to place safety over profit. We have also used this bitter lesson to upgrade our already decent safety procedures and we would do our utmost best to continue to serve as a leader in this sector.

May God bless the soul of the departed.

Thank you.

Management.

