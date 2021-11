FUN FACT

If Soludo wins the election, he would be the second CBN governor in Nigeria’s history to also become governor of a state in the country.

The first was Clement Isong, former governor of Cross River state. Isong was CBN governor from 1967 to 1975. He was Cross River governor from 1979 to 1983. Isong is on the right side of the N1,000 note.

#AnambraDecides2021

