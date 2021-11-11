Cheating Man Remains With A Violent, Cheating Wife Who Has Another Man’s Child (Pix)

I saw this post on someone’s status and I thought of sharing it to get you guys’ thoughts and sentiments.

Though they are both cheats, even after all the wife had done he still claims their marriage vow is still intact – for me I would assume the marriage contract is irreversibly broken by default as soon as the woman gives birth to another man’s child.

What do you guys think, is the guy rational, ridiculous, or with delirium?

@MulhollandLOver

“It’s hard to replace ur soulmate tho. I’ve cheated on my wife twice & accidentally killed her cat. She got pregnant by our marriage counselor, kept the baby, & sliced my throat open in a fight. All that & we’re still together. Y’all can say its “struggle love” but we took a vow.”

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...