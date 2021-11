Many Nigerians have admired Olusegun Obasanjo’s longevity as a recent photo of the former Nigerian president surfaced online, IgbereTV reports.

IgbereTV have gathered three photos of one of Nigeria’s longest serving leader – Former President of Nigeria Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, in 1976, 2004 and 2021, accordingly.

The former President is in his late 80’s and still walking and strong.

See photos below.



https://igberetvnews.com/1405300/metamorphosis-olusegun-obasanjo-photos/

Lalasticlala

