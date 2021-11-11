Checkout The Newly Constructed Kawu Bridge In Kaduna State (Photos)

This is the newly constructed kawu bridge in Kaduna state by His Excellency Mall Nasiru el-rufai,the bridge was started and completed by the el-rufai administration under the Kaduna urban renewal project, picx

#kadunaurbanrenewal
#kadunastate

