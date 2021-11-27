Checkout Top Ten Biggest Amapiano Songs From Nigerian Artistes In 2021

Amapiano which is the Zulu word for “ the pianos “ is a style of house music that emerged from the music industry in South Africa . Amapiano is hybrid of deep house music and jazz , heavily characterized by synths , airy pads and heavy percussive baselines

Popularized by the likes of Kabza de Small , Dj Maphorisa , Focalistic , Oskido and other South Africa music heavyweights , the genre of music has enjoyed massive acceptance over Africa especially in Nigeria since the last quarter of 2020 .

We present to you the Top Ten biggest Amapiano Songs from Nigerian Artistes in 2021.

We have curated the list based on Streams , Co signs , Street credibility , pop culture , radio plays , charts and social media integrations. The list is in no particular order.

1) Lojay Monalisa – Lojay released his Love and Attention Ep in 2021 . The collaborative project with Veteran Producer , Sarz on the beat , produced major hits like LV & ATTN ft Wizkid , Tonongo and Monalisa .

The biggest hit from the project arguably remains the amapiano track “ Monalisa” which has generated over one million audio streams and over 7 million views on YouTube. The song also generated controversies as to the gender of the singer and the use of the word “ Monalisan “ on the song.

2) Falz Squander– Folarin Falana aka Falz released the single “ Squander “ featuring the Queen of Afro house music “Niniola” in December 2020. The “Yung Willis”Produced Amapiano bop gained massive love shortly after release . On the track , Falz and Niniola harmoniously urge big ballers and the money spenders to “ Squander “ the money and enjoy life .

Falz released the remix of the song featuring Kamo Mpela , Mpura, Sayfar and Niniola in April , 2021 and the Video directed by The Olu Wave had amassed over one million views on YouTube.

3) DJ Kaywise featuring Phyno – Highway

A lot of critics and music lovers have stated that the Amapiano influenced single “ High way “ might just be DjKaywise’s biggest song yet . Boasting of a stellar audio production by Yung Willis and over a million audio streams , the accompanying TG Omori directed video has amassed over 3 million views on YouTube . The song became a viral sensation on social media and is recognized as a hit for the old and young generation . The video featured cameo appearance from veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie and industry colleagues like Dbanj, Skibii and reekado banks .

4) Focalistic featuring Davido – Ke Star Remix

“ Better rest , better rest , better rest”, you don try , e no do , better rest “. This Davido’s line from the smash hit became a fans Favourite all across the world . Over ten million views on YouTube for the Dammy twitch directed video , Over one million streams across all platforms , and one of the most viral singles of 2021 , it is evident that Ke star Remix is a continental smash hit . The vigro deep produced jam is definitely one of the biggest Amapiano songs on the list .

5) Dj Tarico ft Burna boy , Preck and Nelson Tivane – Yaba Buluku

Yaba Buluku can be translated to mean “something is hitting my trousers “ and indeed with the release of the song ,Something did hit the airwaves .

The Amapiano song from Mozambique Disc jockey , Dj tarico who featured two other Mozambique singers Preck and Nelson tivane , gained grounds all over Africa in late 2020 . The track got a remix treatment from the African Giant , Burna Boy in 2021 , taking the track to greater heights just like it did South Africa ‘s sensational hit track “ Jerusalema “ in 2020”.

The video of the remix directed by The Alien has amassed over three million views on YouTube..

6) Zinoleesky – Kilofeshe

“ Extra ordinary things I am doing , ordinary things no fit move me again” , a line from Zinoleesky ‘s smash Amapiano single “ Kilofeshe “ was a popular photo caption line in 2021” . Critics have rated the track one of the best Amapiano tracks from any Nigerian artiste this decade . The video of the niphkeys produced track has amassed over 3 million views on YouTube and a remix version featuring Mayorkun and Busiswa was released in March 2021 .

7) Wande Coal – Come My Way

Multi talented artiste and Black Diamond helmsman , Wande coal released his first official single for 2021 titled “ Come my Way “ in October . The spiritual beat produced Amapiano track is one of Wande coal’s best effort in recent years . The song generated controversy online after a video of Davido recording a verse on the track surfaced on social media .

The exciting chants and sonorous voice of the music legend makes “ Come my Way” one of the exceptional Amapiano tracks to be released this year .

The Music video for “ Come my way “ as directed by Sesan has amassed over 1 million views on YouTube .

8 ) Davido featuring Focalistic- Champion Sound

Davido first 2021 single is the Amapiano track “ Champion sound “ featuring Ke star collaborator , Focalistic . The track went viral on the heels of Davido’s 250 million naira donation to orphanages across Nigeria after he raised same on the occasion of his birthday . Before the official release however, “ Champion Sound “ had amassed a lot of love on tiktok and other social media platforms .

With production credits to focalistic , the video of the song has amassed over 3 million views within a month of release and is still gaining momentum and massive radio play across Africa

9) Reekado Banks – Ozumba Mbadiwe

After a long hiatus , Afropop Star and “ Rora” crooner, Reekado banks , made a thrilling return to the mainstream Nigerian music scene with the release of the P prime produced “ Ozumba Mbadiwe . The Amapiano song which pays tribute to the victims of the lekki toll gate massacre of October 2020 has amassed over a million views on YouTube and has been gaining enormous airplays across radio and tv stations in the country.

The song is featured on Reekado banks Ep “ Off the Records 2 “ and has practically rejuvenated Reekado banks career .

10) Naira Marley feat Busiswa – Coming

Marlins record boss , Naira Marley also jumped on the Amapiano wave with the release of the Rexxie produced Amapiano single “ Coming “ featuring South African artiste , Busiswa . Delivering his usual raunchy and lyrical explicit content , Naira Marley talks about achieving orgasm with his lady and trying different sexual acts . The song has amassed over 3 million views on YouTube with over a million streams across all platforms .

Notable Mentions

1. Niniola – Addicted

2. Rema – Bounce

3. MasterKraft featuring Zlatan Ibile and Bella Shmurda – Hallelujah

4. Asake – Mr Money

5. Masterkraft. Feat Phyno – Egbon

6. Barryjhay- Ayewada

7. Niniola – Odun

Which songs do you think we missed ? Do you agree with this list ? Let us know in the comment section

