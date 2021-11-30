Checkout Wizkid’s Grand Entrance At The London 02 Concert

Superstar singer, Ayodeji Balogun better known as Wizkid, gave a grand entrance at his ‘Made in Lagos’ concert in O2 Arena, London, yesterday, November 28th.

The Grammy award winning Nigerian artiste arrived at the show descending from what seemed like a massive elevator while artificial flames filled the arena.

The audience who were thrilled with the unique entrance and couldn’t contain their joy gave out chants like never before.

Another highlight of the night was when Wizkid invited popular American singer and songwriter, Chris Brown on stage to perform.

Some Nigerian music stars like Tems also performed at the show. Recall that, Wizkid recently made history as the first African musician to sell out three dates at the London 02 Arena.

Watch video of his spectacular entrance below,

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G53ADyzqmZI

Source: https://www.yabaleftonline.ng/checkout-wizkids-grand-entrance-made-lagos-concert-arena-london-video/

