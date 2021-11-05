Chelsea Fan Jailed For Anti-Semitic Tweets Aimed At Spurs Supporters

A Chelsea supporter who posted anti-Semitic tweets aimed at Tottenham fans, including photos of Auschwitz and a man doing a Nazi salute, has been jailed.

Nathan Blagg, 21, was given an eight week sentence at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

He had already pleaded guilty to seven counts of sending offensive messages.

His sentence was increased by three weeks to reflect the racial hate crime element, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

Kalsoom Shah, from the CPS, said: “Nathan Blagg thought hiding behind a screen could shield him from the consequences of posting hateful and abusive content. That is absolutely not the case.”

The lifelong Chelsea supporter, from Retford, Nottinghamshire, sent the tweets between September 2020 and February this year.

During the court case last month, prosecutor David Roberts said the messages were alleged to be “racially aggravated… given the context of Tottenham Hotspur’s fans coming from a Jewish area”.

He posted a picture of the train tracks to Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz on Twitter, along with the message:“Spurs are on their way to Auschwitz.”

Nazi salutes video

Another post featured a fake image of former health secretary Matt Hancock holding a microphone saying the same words.

Other tweets sent by Blagg included a photograph and a video of Nazi salutes being performed, while one message read: “Yids tomorrow, which means for the next 48 hours I can tweet as much anti-Semitism as I want without being told off.”

The following day, Blagg wrote: “Gas a Jew, Jew, Jew.”

Blagg was arrested in February after a West Brom fan reported his messages, which were investigated by Chelsea’s security team.

Maeve Thornton, defending, said Blagg had been suffering from “low moods” at the time because of the pandemic.

“He has got drawn into this in terms of a lack of awareness and understanding of the impact this was going to have,” she said, adding that “with hindsight, he now understands how wrong this is”.



BBC NEWS

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...