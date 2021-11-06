Chelsea Vs Burnley 0 – 0 – (Live)

Chelsea will be bidding to make it eight straight wins in all competitions when they continue their Premier League campaign at home to Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues are currently top of the table, picking up 25 points from their opening 10 matches, while Burnley occupy 18th, having collected just seven points from their first 10 games of 2021-22.

There is still an awful lot of football to be played in the 2021-22 Premier League season, but Chelsea have been the standout team in the competition this term, winning eight, drawing one and losing one of their 10 matches to collect 25 points, which has left them three points clear of second-placed Liverpool at the summit.

While the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United have all had their problems this season, Chelsea have continued to pick up points, and the fact that they have only conceded three times in their first 10 league games of the season is not good news for their rivals for the title.

The Blues have won each of their last seven matches across three separate competitions, including a 3-0 victory away to Newcastle United in the Premier League, while they beat Malmo 1-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday night to move within touching distance of the last-16 stage of the competition.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...