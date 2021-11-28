Chelsea Vs Manchester United Today At 5:30 Pm

Michael Carrick has already hinted at what he may want from his Manchester United midfield when they play Chelsea next weekend.

The former West Ham, Spurs and United midfielder was announced as the Red Devils’ caretaker manager today (Sunday), after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked following the club’s poor start to the season that culminated with a 4-1 loss to Watford on Saturday.

United’s next Premier League game will be at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, November 28 (kick-off 16:30).

League leaders Chelsea are 12 points ahead of the travelling team and are largely expected to beat United and extend their unbeaten run to seven games.

However, with Solskjaer gone, it is unknown how United will now play, and if Carrick is as good a coach as he was a player, a Chelsea win may not be so straightforward.

