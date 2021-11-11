Chinaza Nwozuzu: Gov Uzodimma Gives Scholarship To Girl Who Scored 9As In SSCE

Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma has awarded scholarship to an Imo state indigene, Miss Chinaza Nwozuzu, who scored 9 distinctions in her 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE), IgbereTV reports.

Sharing photos of the scholarship presentation on Facebook, Governor Uzodinma wrote;

“We shall continue to recognize and encourage Imolites that bring honour to the State by distinguishing themselves in most remarkable ways. Confidence Chinaza Nwozuzu from Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State has indeed brought honour to the state with her outstanding performance of 9As from the 2020 Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE).

In acknowledgement of this meritorious performance, I have directed the Honourable Commissioner for Education to forthwith ensure Imo State sponsorship of Miss Chinaza through her educational career to the desired level.

I therefore, encourage other sons and daughters of Imo State to apply dedication and resilience in their academic pursuit for education remains the greatest empowerment for future development.

Once again, Congratulations to Miss Confidence Chinaza Nwozuzu!

– Hope Uzodimma”

