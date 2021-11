Christ Embassy In Edo Built And Commissioned A Standard Police Station (Pictures)

SOMETHING TO SHOUT ABOUT �

Commissioning of a Divisional Police Office by Christ Embassy Edo Region along with donation of 22kVa generator, borehole and a surveillance van for use. The project is part of the Reachout Nigeria Community (R.O.N) development with Rhapsody of Realities.

WHAT DO WE SAY TO PASTOR CHRIS?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...