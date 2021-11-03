Christiano Ronaldo Rescues Manchester United From Losing To Atalanta (Pics)

The Portuguese superstar has been on fire since re-singing from Juventus this summer and he was at his brilliant best against Atalanta on Tuesday.

Ronaldo equalised for United at the end of the first half, before saving the team in second half stoppage-time with a stunning volley.

Atalanta looked as if they were on the way to a priceless 2-1 victory thanks to Duvan Zapata’s goal.

But Ronaldo delivered with the goods for United once again with just minutes remaining and it’s a strike that will rank as one of his best for the club.

The guy really is inevitable.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is quite possibly the luckiest football manager ever as C. Ronaldo saved him from humiliation tonight.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...