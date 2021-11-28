Clem Ohameze In Tears As Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin Gifts Him N8M For Surgery

Clem Ohameze In Tears As Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin Gifts Him N8 Million For Surgery (Photos)

Veteran Nollywood actor, Clem Ohameze shed tears as he received a cash gift of eight million naira (N8M) from Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, for his surgery, IgbereTV reports.

Clem Ohameze recently announced that he is set to undergo a critical surgery to fix his cervical vertebrae and regain control of his limbs which had been affected by an accident he had in the past.

Prophet Jeremiah shared photos of the moment the cash gift was presented to Clem Ohameze. The photos were captioned on Facebook;

“WITH GOD ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE.

And if I have the gift of prophecy [and speak a new message from God to the people], and understand all mysteries, and [possess] all knowledge; and if I have all [sufficient] faith so that I can remove mountains, but do not have love [reaching out to others], I am nothing.

1 Corinthians 13:2″

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=440042510922689&id=100047508306508

https://igberetvnews.com/1407254/clem-ohameze-tears-prophet-jeremiah-fufeyin-gifts-n8-million-surgery-photos/

