Comedian AY Celebrates 13th Wedding Anniversary With His Wife, Mabel (Photos)

Successful Nigerian comedian, Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY took to his Instagram handle to celebrate 13th wedding anniversary with his wife, Mabel, today 29th November 2021, IgbereTV reports.

He shared photos of himself and his wife. One of his posts was captioned;

“The lovely journey of life continues after 17 years of knowing you as a friend and lover.

@realmabelmakun our marriage has taught me so much about a certain kind of love that comes from a place of imperfection. The way you always go the extra mile to make me feel loved is one thing I would always adore you for.

Thank you for making my life better every single day. Today i am promising you that all my dreams shall be about making yours come true. Happy 13th Anniversary!”

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CW2TFsnAfQf/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

