Nigerian comedian, Chief Echofe lay on the floor to make a marriage proposal to his girlfriend, IgbereTV reports.

She said yes to his proposal.

He shared the photos on his Facebook page with the caption;

“She said yes

Once I come back from #TheYorochianRealityTvShow as the Winner by God’s grace, we will use 500k from the 1million and do our wedding ❤️❤️

Thank you for accepting me baby”

https://www.facebook.com/107457051574685/posts/188129150174141/

