Nigerian comedian, Godwin Komone popularly known as Gordons took to his Instagram handle to congratulate his mother as she got married at the age of 72, IgbereTV reports.

Sharing a photo he took with his mum, he wrote;

“My mother got married yesterday at the age of 72.dont tell me true love don’t exist.congratulations mama”

