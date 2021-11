Comedian and actor, Klint Da Drunk survived a ghastly motor accident in Abuja last night, NaijaCover Reports.

Posting photos from the accident, the comedian wrote:

‘Can’t believe I was in this car! Lord God Almighty, I thank you for the gift of life. You saved me and brought me out without a single scratch. Lord, I thank you!



https://www.instagram.com/p/CWrUUm3K2AA/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...