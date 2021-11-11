Comedian Who Proposed To His Girlfriend While Lying Down Gets Free Wedding Gown (Pix)

Nigerian Comedian, Chief Echofe Who Proposed To His Girlfriend While Lying Down Gets Free Wedding Gown

Popular Nigerian Comedian, Chief Echofe who proposed to his long-time girlfriend, La Possible while lying down has been suprsied with free wedding gown.

According to the comedian who has gone viral, he was surprised with the wedding gown by Weaveons Republic at Brikenbery street in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

Speaking with IGBERE TV correspondent, Chief Echofe said the woman gave them the wedding gown free of charge and promised to also do her baby’s wedding make over.

According to him, “Good News, Dear Friends!!!”

“This Afternoon, I and my baby @nwimochioma went to check out wedding gowns!”

“After checking out some places, we got to @weavonsrepublic234 at Brikenbery street in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State!”

“Wow, we were impressed by what we saw, we picked a gown and that was the point the CEO recognized us!”

“She gave us a wedding gown free of charge then promised to also do my baby’s wedding make over���”

“She was moved by the singular fact this I laid down of the floor to propose to my queen�����”.

Source: https://igberetvnews.com/1405789/nigerian-comedian-chief-echofe-propsoed-girlfriend-lying-gets-free-wedding-gown/

