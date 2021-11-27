Comic Actors, Nkem Owoh And Mr Latin To Star In New Movie (Photo)

Veteran Nigerian actor, Nkem Owoh has shared a photo with comic actor and filmmaker Bolaji Amusan known as Mr Latin, Igbere TV reports.

The 63–year-old took to his official Instagram page on Friday to share the photo with the caption; “Here as High priest.”

Spotted in the photo is popular Instagram comedian, Officer Woos, whose real name is Oladapo Gbadamosi.

The photo indicates the trio are currently on a movie. Nkem Owoh and Officer Woos are dressed as priest and deacon respectively, Mr Latin is dressed as a Yoruba chief.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CWtuWDlsUoG/?utm_medium=copy_link

