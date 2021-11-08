Communual Clash In Ebonyi Community Claims Over 17 Lives (Graphic Photos)

BREAKING!!! Gunmen Invade Ebonyi Community, Kill Over 17 Persons (Graphic Photos)

Gunmen suspected to be Ezza fighters have invaded Amuda village in Effium Community, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, killing at least 17 persons.

Speaking with our correspondent, Mr

Edede Barnabas said his mother was equally shot by the gunmen and she is currently receiving treatment at a Private Hospital in Ngbo, Ebonyi State.

Mr. Barnabas who said the fighters invaded their community on Saturday revealed that the gunmen shot sporadically in their houses and killed about 17 persons while many others were injured.

According to him, “My name is Edede Barnabas. My community is under attack and the killers threatening to come again.”

“Over 17 bodies have been recovered and buried. My mother was shot in the hand, now receiving treatment in a private hospital at Ngbo.”

“We are calling on relevant authorities to come to our aid. The gunmen are threatening to come back. We are no longer safe”, he told our correspondent.

As at the time of filing this report, efforts by IgbereTV to get the reaction of Ebonyi State Police Command proved abortive.

Igbere TV recalls that there has been a lingering communal crisis between Ezza-Effium and Effium people of the Ohuakwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State since January 2021, which resulted in the death of innocent persons and destruction of property worth millions of naira.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, had visited the areas, assessed the level of damage caused by the conflict and promised that the Federal Government will do everything to ensure that security is beefed up in the communities.

He also stated that victims will get justice. He condemned the attacks, and sympathised with the victims, describing such acts as cowardly, wicked, and “very deeply distressing.”

