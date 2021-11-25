Confluence University Students Sing, Praise Yahaya Bello At Matric

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tXn98E8mJ5A

The Kogi state Governor visited the institution, Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara, Kogi state earlier today.

The students could not hold their joy as they sang and celebrated with the Governor during the first matriculation event.

Recall that Governor Yahaya Bello last year began making moves to establish CUSTECH.
The Governor started the university project with massive infrastructure earlier in the year.

Today, the institution is up and running.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: