Conjoined Twin Babies Successfully Separated After 27-Hour Operation In Turkey (Pix)

Cojoined twins were to have repeatedly survived an intense operation lasting 27 hours to separate them, Newspremises gathered.

The 9-month-old adorable sisters, identified as Elizabeth and Mary, joined at the hip left Cameroon for Turkey for the operation joined together but have now been separated seven months later.

The girls’ mother has praised the “extraordinary” medical team in Istanbul, Turkey’s capital, who carefully planned the operation on 3D models before getting to work on the girls.

Their parent alleged that, the girls who came out the womb attached were living in pain which led to them seeking medical help.

But after seven months of planning and a final 27-hour operation to separate the conjoined twins, both girls have been discharged from the hospital in Istanbul.

The twins’ father identified as Richard Akwe said:

“We were very saddened by the thought of our babies not being able to move around freely and that they were hurting.

We were also saddened by the crying of our little girls when they were hungry while my wife tried to breastfeed them one by one, but they were a gift to us and we are dedicated to taking care of them in the best way possible.”

The girls’ mother Anne Caroline Akwe told a news conference: “I was very very happy, for seeing Elizabeth and Mary being separated and well without not any complications.

“Despite the many difficulties, I breastfed my babies for a year while they were conjoined.

“We never lost hope that they would be separated and live in good health. And that dream came true with the extraordinary effort and success of the Turkish doctors.

After the 27-hour operation, neurosurgeon Dr Memet Ozek said:

“The separation of the lower part of the spinal cord was a problem in the eight-and-a-half-hour separation process. Why was it a problem?

“Because it involved four important functions: the movement of their feet, their control of the urinary tract, being able to control defecation, and to prevent a problem in their future sex life.

“Each one had its own unique set of problems. After surgery, the aim is to keep them protected.”

Source: https://newspremises.com.ng/conjoined-twin-babies-successfully-separated-after-gruelling-27-hour-operation-photos/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...