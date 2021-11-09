Corps Members Withhold Election Results In Ihiala, Demand ₦3,000 Food Allowance

Some members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) working as ad-hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the supplementary governorship election in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, have held on to results from their polling units.

The corps members threatened not to release result sheets from their polling units until their N3,000 individual food allowances were paid.

The angry youths surrounded INEC officials, including the Senior Presiding Officer, at the local government headquarters.

“Carry the results and take them to your houses,” one INEC official quipped the corps members. “Police will come and arrest you; you will finish the NYSC programme and not get the certificate.”

A female corps member who complained of not having transport fare said she was relying on the promised allowance.

Voting exercise earlier scheduled to take place between 10 am and 4 pm began late in the afternoon and ended around 5 pm.

FIJ earlier reported how sporadic shooting by heavily armed soldiers dispersed voters exercising their franchise at different polling units in the area.



