Corpse At Toll Gate In Ogun State, Around Deeper Life Bible College

There is a Human corpse at Toll gate around that Bible college, it has been there for days now and people just go about their business like it’s a normal thing.

The corpse is now smelling and may burst soon (today or tomorrow).

Please help push this to front page so the appropriate authorities In Ogun state will go there and pack it up before things go sideways.

The most annoying part is that there are police men all around tollgate extorting motorists, there is a FRSC office in tollgate, a whole police division in sango ota and an extortion checkpoint just a 1 Minute walk from where this corpse is located.

Please this is human life, a person that was unfortunate. Can be anyone tomorrow, please don’t let this person suffer in life and in death.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...